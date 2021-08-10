















Chicago PD Officers Turn Their Backs on Lori Lightfoot After Cop Murdered

Chicago police officers turned their backs when greeted by Mayor Lori Lightfoot late Saturday at the hospital where a wounded officer remains in critical condition.

Chicago Police Officer Ella French, 29, was shot and killed during a traffic stop Saturday night, while her partner fights for his life at the University of Chicago Medical Center. As Lightfoot visited the hospital about midnight Saturday, about 30 officers turned their backs to her when she approached them on the 7th floor, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Monday morning.

Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said Sunday that French, her partner and another officer were fired upon after approaching a vehicle with three occupants during a traffic stop in West Englewood on Saturday. Three suspects are currently in police custody.

Vivid tragic proof there’s no such thing as a “routine traffic stop”.

Dozens of shooting incidents across Chicago over the weekend left 13 people dead and 73 injured.

A statement released by Lightfoot included, without a hint of irony “….now is not the time for divisive and toxic rhetoric or reporting. This is a time for us to come together as a city.”

That from a woman who continuously deflects blame for Chicago’s third world type plight by claiming critics are racist or misogynist, and has proudly claimed she’d only do interviews with “journalists” of color.

Yeah. She’s a real healer that gal.

