Chicago Violence Forces Off-Duty Cops Back to Work

















Mayor Lori Lightfoot, or is it Lori Lightweight, is running around blaming everyone but herself for the disastrous crime wave in Chicago. When she’s not blaming guns and the police, she’s blaming store owners for not doing a better job of protecting themselves from the criminals she let loose on the city.

Thirty two people were shot and nine killed last weekend alone. It is so bad that police had to cancel their days off. Officers were asked to remain on duty to cover weekend shifts to quell the violence in downtown. A Sgt. said in a statement that it was to “enhance public safety.”

It’s not enhancing anything. It’s to try to slow down the rampaging criminals in the city.

Things were going along with the usual madness when unruly crowds congregated in the Loop downtown. Twenty-one youths were arrested, WLS-TV reported.

Some in the wild crowd assaulted a 49-year-old Chicago Transit Authority bus driver by dragging him into the middle of Michigan Avenue and punching him. A 15-year-old boy was shot on Saturday alone, Fox32 added.

Four, including two police officers, were injured in a nearby incident when a fight erupted near Millennium Park.

“We do have some folks who are acting a fool and we will not tolerate that and I’m calling on the parents and guardians to step up and do your part. We want our young people to enjoy the city – it is their city after all, but they’ve got to do it in a way that is respectful to the rights of others,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday, according to the outlet.

That’s it, Lori? That’s all you’ve got?

Police officials anticipate the recent surge in violent crimes to continue plaguing the Windy City.

On Saturday night, a mob of youths in Chicago beat a public bus driver. The 49-year-old CTA driver was inspecting the bus when he was attacked by the mob. He was hospitalized for his injuries. Attack follows another beating of CTA employee earlier in week.pic.twitter.com/NpMTGUjTZ0 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 5, 2021

These teens went wild beating people in a fast food shop and were surprised when one in their group — one — was arrested. Herein lies the problem.

More #Chicago mob violence At the end, the people recording the video sound surprised that someone is in handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/0d9Yh56dpv — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) December 6, 2021

