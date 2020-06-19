Chick-fil-A CEO says shine black men’s shoes to atone for racism

Commentary
Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy appeared at Passion City Church in Atlanta on Sunday. He shined the shoes of a black man, Christian rapper, and music business owner Lecrae to atone for racism and urged other white people to do the same.
He is in a way imitating Jesus who died on the cross for all mankind’s sins.
Cathy was inspired several years ago by the story of a young man at a Texas church revival who shined the shoes of an elderly black man over his feelings about racism in his hometown.
If there was cause for me to shine the shoes of a black man, say it was my job, I would gladly do it, but not because I ever did a thing wrong ever towards any black person. No guilt here. The idea that we must continually pay for a terrible practice 150 years ago is sick. Some people do believe we all have to pay when some of us do wrong. The nuns used to do that when I was in grammar school.
We are ALL EQUAL. This sends entirely the wrong message. It’s stereotyping whites — that’s racism.
Bigotry is wrong against anyone, but do we all have to pay forever?
Raise thyself up and I will lend out my hand and stand beside you. Nothing more.
So what does it Actually accomplish. It’s a damn “gesture” and nothing more. It doesn’t help One black person, especially the person getting the shine. This is on the same level as those kneeling at the feet of a black crowd. Note the man said something about “stocks” which the CEO ignored and changed the subject. It was nothing more than hollow symbolism.
The biggest problem in the black community is “justifying” criminal activity. I see that OAN is the ONLY one who has reported that Brooks didn’t even know what town he was in. If it weren’t for all his mistakes in the questions he would likely be sitting at home right now. The issue for that community is what it led to, burning a Wendy’s down to the ground, more criminal activity. The overwhelming vast majority of the public do NOT participate in criminal activity. It’s why “I” was let go after an hour and a half stop.