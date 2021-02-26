ChiComs forcibly anally swabbed Biden’s officials – 5 inch swab?









The Chinese Communist govenrment, the ChiCom government, forcibly anally swabbed U.S. diplomatic officials as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s new Covid testing protocols “in error,” according to them. These are the people who have lied continually about COV.

Joe Biden’s U.S. State Department begged China to stop violating the “dignity” of Biden officials.

Great job Chicoms, humiliation upon humiliation.

VICE and the Washington Post reported the story, in which China originally promised to stop anally swabbing State Department officials after complaints from the Biden administration. They then lied and said they didn’t forcibly apply the test ever.

“The State Department never agreed to this kind of testing and protested directly to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when we learned that some staff were subject to it,” a spokesperson from Biden’s State Department reported to VICE on Wednesday.

“We have instructed staff to decline this test if it is asked of them, as was done in the past,” the Chinese government responded.

And then they probably have a cell in the gulag prepared.

Chinese Foreign Ministry official Zhao Lijian later claiming that “China has never requested US diplomatic personnel in China to undergo anal swabs.”

Chicoms do use anal swabs and have used them on children. People are just meat to them. These are the genocidal human rights abusers who want to rule the world and who Biden and his family love.

According to Chinese health guidelines, anal swabs are inserted up to five inches deep in the rectum and then rotated for maximum effect before removal.

WTH!

