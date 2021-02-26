Dems battle for sex changes in children, it’s on their platform now









The Sentinel reported about Senator Rand Paul’s courageous comments during the confirmation hearing yesterday. He put HHS nominee Rachel Levine on the hot seat for her promotion of sex changes in children. Paul is courageous. He’s been shot at, beaten, threatened, and still, he fights.

We are reporting the story again because it is now clear that Democrats support sex changes and puberty blockers in young children.

Patty Murray, not a bright person, blasted the Senator who dared to ask the question about puberty blockers. Such questions are banned by Democrats. She loved Levine’s thoughtful non-answer.

Murray of Washington State said, “It is really critical to me that our nominees be treated with respect and our questions focus on their qualifications and the work ahead of us rather than our ideological and harmful misrepresentations like those we heard from Senator Paul [who is a doctor] earlier and I will focus on that as chair of this committee.”

To Senator Paul, it’s obvious children must be treated with respect and not have their sex changed before they are old enough to understand the full ramifications. It is also true that children often go through gender confusion and straighten it out on their own. There is serious harm from puberty blockers, one of Levine’s favorites. Children can’t always reverse it when they grow up.

2/ WATCH: @RandPaul takes HHS nominee Rachel Levine to task over support for #SexChangesForKids. pic.twitter.com/gKsaBiZ3Zs — American Principles 🇺🇸 (@approject) February 25, 2021

3/ WATCH: @RandPaul takes HHS nominee Rachel Levine to task over support for #SexChangesForKids. pic.twitter.com/sGYUSf5vH9 — American Principles 🇺🇸 (@approject) February 25, 2021

Related