Chief Justice Roberts’ Secret Friendship with a Lawfare Radical

By
M Dowling
-
2
19

Chief Justice John Roberts reportedly spent a week at the palatial residence of Norm Eisen in Prague. Eisen is a former U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic, in Prague. The visit occurred while Roberts was serving as Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. They spent the time working on American and European rule of law issues.

Norm Eisen is currently podcasting with Jennifer Rubin and all they do is trash Donald Trump. Eisen is behind many of the judicial lawfare cases now and in the past in impeachment efforts. He is a color revolution strategist. He epitomizes deep state. Eisen was Obama’s “ethics” advisor.

Jennifer Rubin and Norm Eisen on their hate Trump podcast.

The Story

Revolver News alleges that Roberts and Eisen spent a week together in the Czech Republic, where they were said to have collaborated on issues related to the “American rule of law.” Eisen reportedly hosted Roberts at his sprawling 150-room estate.

X poster The Researcher posted the clip about Roberts’ friendship with Eisen. According to Eisen’s latest post, Roberts and Coney Barrett dislike President Trump, and he’s confident they will keep voting against him.

They are voting against Americans.

The Researcher revealed the week they spent together.

Mike Benz amplified the information:


