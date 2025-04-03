Chief Justice Roberts’ Secret Friendship with a Lawfare Radical

Chief Justice John Roberts reportedly spent a week at the palatial residence of Norm Eisen in Prague. Eisen is a former U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic, in Prague. The visit occurred while Roberts was serving as Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. They spent the time working on American and European rule of law issues.

Norm Eisen is currently podcasting with Jennifer Rubin and all they do is trash Donald Trump. Eisen is behind many of the judicial lawfare cases now and in the past in impeachment efforts. He is a color revolution strategist. He epitomizes deep state. Eisen was Obama’s “ethics” advisor.

The Story

Revolver News alleges that Roberts and Eisen spent a week together in the Czech Republic, where they were said to have collaborated on issues related to the “American rule of law.” Eisen reportedly hosted Roberts at his sprawling 150-room estate.

X poster The Researcher posted the clip about Roberts’ friendship with Eisen. According to Eisen’s latest post, Roberts and Coney Barrett dislike President Trump, and he’s confident they will keep voting against him.

They are voting against Americans.

Norm Eisen said his longtime friend John Roberts probably did not like Trump’s address to Congress so Norm thinks John and Amy Coney-Barrett (who also apparently does not like Trump) will continue to vote against the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/GeYLG8l8oN — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) April 3, 2025

The Researcher revealed the week they spent together.

Norm Eisen said his good friend Supreme Court Justice John Roberts was not corrupt and that John went to the Czech Republic for a week so that they could spend time working on American rule of law issues together. John should resign or recuse himself from all of the lawsuit… pic.twitter.com/hemdNeT5Hg — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) March 31, 2025

Mike Benz amplified the information:

Chief Justice John Roberts spent a week living at Norm Eisen’s 150-room palace in the Czech Republic where they “worked on American and European Rule of Law issues together.” Eisen was Ambassador 2011-2014. Roberts became Chief Justice in 2005. This was while Roberts ran SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/u7YZazt7Re — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) April 3, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email