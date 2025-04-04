Tomboy Gets Puberty Blockers

A crime against children has to include puberty blockers. The girl in the clip is a tomboy, so the doctors and parents decided to pump her full of dangerous chemicals to stop her normal growth.

This is insanity. The child is too young to make a decision like that and parents shouldn’t. You can tell children anything and convince them how great it is.

Whatever happened to concerns about Munchausen Syndrome? Sadly, not every parent loves his or her child.

A tomboy sixth grader cries in pain as a medical device is surgically implanted under her skin. The device will periodically pump puberty-blocking chemicals into the child’s brain and bloodstream, stunting her natural development. This is CHILD ABUSE. pic.twitter.com/31BkAyBnIJ — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) April 3, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email