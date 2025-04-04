Tomboy Gets Puberty Blockers

By
M Dowling
-
1
6

A crime against children has to include puberty blockers. The girl in the clip is a tomboy, so the doctors and parents decided to pump her full of dangerous chemicals to stop her normal growth.

This is insanity. The child is too young to make a decision like that and parents shouldn’t. You can tell children anything and convince them how great it is.

Whatever happened to concerns about Munchausen Syndrome? Sadly, not every parent loves his or her child.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz