CNN Applies a Filter to Make President Trump’s Skin Orange

Fake News CNN is making President Trump orange again. They are fake news in every way imaginable, beginning with skin color. A community note claims that Trump’s skin changes color depending on the light. I don’t think so.

CNN, the Communist News Network, is changing the color of his skin. We don’t care about phony community notes.

Woah… On CNN Trump is Orange, on Fox he isn’t This is the scam Holy shit

pic.twitter.com/a8iI87UXLR — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 3, 2025

It’s not only CNN, but they are dedicated to it.

It’s like that time they changed the colouring of Joe Rogan after he said he took ivermectin in order to make him look sickly. pic.twitter.com/0zGShnSB8A https://t.co/1xnRtaTzQQ — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) April 3, 2025

Remember when George Zimmerman killed Trayvon Martin? He was called a white Hispanic to further a white supremacist narrative. Some of the media, like Salon, lightened his skin in photos. George Zimmerman has brown skin, but the media uses skin color to demonize people. Pew even came up with a skin shades chart at one point.

Not a fan of this at all. Who asked for this? https://t.co/XPs4MNWaWA — Roberto Wakerell-Cruz ✝️ (@Robertopedia) November 5, 2021

How many times have we seen this? Remember the mass killer in Waukesha, Darrell Brooks? CNN made his skin very light to make him less black.

In 2021, ABC News Whitenized Ahmad Aliwi Al Issa, a 21-year-old Arvada, Colorado man, who actually came from somewhere in the Middle East and killed ten innocent people in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. An officer and children were among the murdered.

NBC fake news immediately claimed it was not an act of terror or a hate crime.

