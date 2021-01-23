Chief Justice Roberts wants out of the impeachment trial, Dems want Kamala to preside – not satire

According to the Constitution, Chief Justice John Roberts must preside over President Trump’s impeachment trial. However, Politico reports he wants out.

Multiple Republican and Democratic sources have reportedly told Politico that Roberts is seeking a way to avoid the job because of how things played out when he oversaw Trump’s first impeachment trial last year. Roberts, Politico notes, has worked hard to keep the Supreme Court apolitical during his tenure, so he was reportedly displeased that he “became a top target of the left” during the proceedings. “He wants no further part of this,” one source told Politico, although there’s been no official word from Roberts’ camp about what he’ll ultimately do.

Democrats have now decided they don’t need him. Kamala Harris can preside.

Huh?

That would be fair and she’s perfectly unbiased enough to do that [sarcasm].

The Constitution says that the “Chief Justice” is the one who presides over presidential impeachment trials.

Democrats really want to burn down the Constitution. This entire procedure is nuts. The first Impeachment was nuts, and this is nuts. Roberts knows it’s nuts and wants out. There is no provision for a replacement.

The GOP should end this outright. It’s unconstitutional. Democrats are making up things as they go along. They don’t believe in the rule of law.

At least we are on the path to unity, according to #NotMyPresident Joe.

