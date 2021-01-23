MSNBC analyst: Fox should be illegal over its “unapproved ideas stated aloud”

MSNBC analyst and editor of Ink, Anand Giridharadas said in a series of tweets on Friday that he thinks Fox News shouldn’t be allowed to exist legally.

“It’s time for this question to be front and center: Should Fox News be allowed to exist?” he asked, in a smash hit tweet. “Brain-mashing as a business model shouldn’t be legal.”

He defines brain-mashing as “unapproved ideas stated aloud.”

That’s not Orwellian at all.

“I’m not a lawyer, but I don’t understand why you’re not allowed to manufacture bucatini that doesn’t have a certain threshold of iron in it but you can broadcast brain-mashing falsehoods and goad people toward terrorism.”

He wants the ‘Fairness Doctrine’ back which kept conservative thought off the air.

If you go through his Twitter page, and you’re normal, you might be alarmed at the insanity his followers like and agree with.

Expect to hear more of this. CNN is trying to convince providers to not carry Fox News, OANN, and Newsmax.

It could happen. Democrats could get a ‘fairness’ law right through the one-party Congress, and puppet Biden would sign anything.

