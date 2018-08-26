Child Punished for Repeatedly Calling His Teacher “Ma’am”

Teretha Wilson and McArthur Bryant raise their 10-year-old son Tamarion to call their elders “ma’am” and “sir.” That politeness got the fifth grader in trouble with his teacher.

The North Carolina parents told ABC-13 that they had Tamarion moved to a different classroom at North East Carolina Preparatory School in Tarboro after his teacher punished him for calling her “ma’am.”

The child went home Tuesday with a punishment to be signed by his parents. He told his parents he had repeatedly called his teacher “ma’am” after she asked him not to so he had to write the word, “ma’am” on paper four times per line on both sides.

“He had a look on his face of disappointment, shame,” Bryant told ABC-13. “At the end of the day as a father, to feel kind of responsible for that…knowing that I have been raising him and doing the best that I can, it’s not acceptable.”

HE’S HAD SEIZURES

Wilson went on to explain that Tamarion had recently been in the hospital for seizure-related activity. He had been suffering from memory loss and hallucinations.

Adding to their anger was how the teacher allegedly told Tamarion during the encounter that “if she had something, she would have thrown it at him” — which the parents said the teacher admitted when they met with her and the principal the next day.

“It wasn’t right,” Wilson told to ABC-13. “It wasn’t professional. As a teacher, it wasn’t appropriate.”

A word of caution, the school hasn’t responded and there’s always another side, but this definitely could be accurate. Maybe the teacher thought he was repeating it to taunt her.

As for Tamarion’s punishment, it was returned to the teacher and it was signed. A second sheet of paper was attached, with Tamarion writing the definition of the word “ma’am.”

