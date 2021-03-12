Portland Antifa riot and that’s okay but lock up Joshua James

Portland communists are out of control again but not a word from Democrats or the Defense Secretary. The revolutionaries tried to burn down the federal courthouse, but apparently, that’s okay.

They tried to break into a Chase bank. Basically, they say and do anything they want and nothing happens to most of them. They are released within 24 hours, often without bail.

That’s all okay because they’re Democrat-enabling communists. Watch the videos below.

At the same time, a man who served as a bodyguard for Roger Stone and who was seen inside the Capitol during the riot, can’t get out of the federal prison until trial.

Joshua James is an Iraq War veteran. He was wounded in a bomb blast in Iraq. Joshua is being held by the FBI without bail. Joshua is the breadwinner in his family. He receives retirement pay from the military. He has three young children including a 3-year-old.

The FBI lured him out of his house and then an Army armored vehicle with a turret on top, two FBI vans, six FBI vehicles, and three local police and sheriff’s vehicles pulled up and ransacked their home.

The FBI is holding him until trial because he apparently was inside the Capitol during the riot. The Twitter mob helped track him down. Mrs. James has a fundraising page.

However, the communists and anarchists of Antifa can try to burn down a courthouse if they want. They can attack the police, and try to break into a bank. They’re on the right side.

Watch [They had just taken the barbed wire down. The Guardsmen should be there, not in DC]:

