Portland Antifa riot and that’s okay but lock up Joshua James









Portland communists are out of control again but not a word from Democrats or the Defense Secretary. The revolutionaries tried to burn down the federal courthouse, but apparently, that’s okay.

They tried to break into a Chase bank. Basically, they say and do anything they want and nothing happens to most of them. They are released within 24 hours, often without bail.

That’s all okay because they’re Democrat-enabling communists. Watch the videos below.

At the same time, a man who served as a bodyguard for Roger Stone and who was seen inside the Capitol during the riot, can’t get out of the federal prison until trial.

Joshua James is an Iraq War veteran. He was wounded in a bomb blast in Iraq. Joshua is being held by the FBI without bail. Joshua is the breadwinner in his family. He receives retirement pay from the military. He has three young children including a 3-year-old.

The FBI lured him out of his house and then an Army armored vehicle with a turret on top, two FBI vans, six FBI vehicles, and three local police and sheriff’s vehicles pulled up and ransacked their home.

The FBI is holding him until trial because he apparently was inside the Capitol during the riot. The Twitter mob helped track him down. Mrs. James has a fundraising page.

However, the communists and anarchists of Antifa can try to burn down a courthouse if they want. They can attack the police, and try to break into a bank. They’re on the right side.

Watch [They had just taken the barbed wire down. The Guardsmen should be there, not in DC]:

Attacking some Federal Courthouse in Portland is ok it seems. At least, attacking it all the time doesn’t lead to mass condemnation. Attacking the US Congress is not ok. That was and should be condemned. The Portland attacks should be condemned too. https://t.co/GR0mCnoLHc — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) March 12, 2021

Antifa set fire to the federal courthouse in downtown Portland. There are people inside. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/9sxBZkDe2t — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021

“We will destroy you” Crews are working during the day to board up following the #antifa attacks yesterday on the federal courthouse. The protective barriers were only recently removed. Antifa announced more rioting for tonight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/0lsiZ353Mm — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021

#Antifa tried to smash their way into the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/f3MJltcZ7m — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021

#Antifa rioters used beams and other weapons to smash up a glass window at the Portland federal courthouse. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/ZtR9ymJq7Y — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021

#Antifa and other far-left rioters in Portland tried to break into the @Chase bank. A lone security guard tried holding them back. He pulled out a pistol during the mob attack. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/Sw3SU8PO0A — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021

“F— the United States!” Antifa try to break into the federal courthouse in Portland. Federal officials just removed the barricades protecting the building after months of #antifa attacks on the building. Now they’re back again. #PortlandRiots

pic.twitter.com/vBq28J5skl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 11, 2021

Imagine if a version of the Capitol riot were happening … every night — for 8 months straight, but was somehow not being reported in the major media. That’s basically what’s been happening in Portland. pic.twitter.com/2ncpivdVbO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 12, 2021

