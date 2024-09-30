Helene Submerged the Beautiful Historic Biltmore Village in NC

Nestled in the mountains, near the point where the Swannanoa River flows into the French Broad, there is a beautiful land. Natural resources are abundant. The bottomland is rich and fertile. And the history is long and varied, the town fathers proudly describe their village.

Before it was Biltmore Village, it was the town of Best. Before that, it was home to the Cherokee. If you’ve ever visited, if you’ve ever seen the area, it’s easy to understand why so many people from so many eras have been eager to call this place home.

Biltmore Village was originally modeled after a small English village, and it still resembles it today. It boasted the area’s first railroad station but was transformed into an idyllic village that served not only to provide a fitting entrance to George Vanderbilt’s Biltmore Estate but also to function as an independent and self-sustaining community. From the beginning, it was described as a “model village” and “A Millionaire’s Village,” among epithets.

It is now submerged in water and mud.

Military members were seen retiring an American flag found in mud and debris amid the devastation in historic Biltmore Village in Asheville, North Carolina.

Out of respect, the military personnel picked up the flag and folded it amid the mud and rubble.

What a disaster. This is how life can change in a day.