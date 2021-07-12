Chilling extension of text message censorship by Biden’s corporatist pals

















This is a very chilling report out of Politico. The government is indirectly extending the censorship of Americans to TEXT MESSAGES using their corporatist allies to do the dirty work.

This is definitely censoring of free speech. The Left has been after our First Amendment for decades and it’s going to get much worse under the Democrat leadership.

The corporatist initiative, at least as a first step, is framed as a fight against COVID disinformation, Politico revealed in a report on Monday.

“Biden allied groups, including the Democratic National Committee, are also planning to engage fact-checkers more aggressively and work with SMS carriers to dispel misinformation about vaccines that is sent over social media and text messages,” Politico said in a terrifying passage. “The goal is to ensure that people who may have difficulty getting a vaccination because of issues like transportation see those barriers lessened or removed entirely.”

“We are steadfastly committed to keeping politics out of the effort to get every American vaccinated so that we can save lives and help our economy further recover,” White House spokesperson Kevin Munoz said. “When we see deliberate efforts to spread misinformation, we view that as an impediment to the country’s public health and will not shy away from calling that out.”

They are going to censor TEXT MESSAGES! Think about it. It’s like living in China. NOT political??? How stupid do they think we are.

The mobile phone industry is under the FCC and doesn’t have section 203 to use as protection. They are not allowed to prevent the broadcast of any point of view. They support free speech – so far.

They can ban certain expressions such as indecent material.

THE FCC RULED THAT THEY CAN CENSOR TEXTS

However, a decision in 2018 allows the FCC to block unwanted or spam text messages, Reuters reported. “Democrats warned the decision would allow carriers to block or censor texts that customers send.”

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said at the time the decision would allow wireless providers “to continue taking action against unwanted text messages.”

However, FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, said the FCC’s vote means “you no longer have the final say on where your text messages go and what they said. That means your carrier now has the legal right to block your text messages and censor the very content of your messages.”

The government is now going door-to-door with FEMA and vaccine pushing missionaries to pressure vaccine doubters and to create lists for the government.

The Politico report, ironically, also mentions Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who compared the administration’s vaccine campaign to Nazis. We see the parallels too.

Related















