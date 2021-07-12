New docs reveal Fauci collaborated with the CCP using US $$$

















New documents show nine Fauci agency (NIAID) grants for the EcoHealth bat COV research alone and another 490 in collaboration.

Judicial Watch received 301 pages of emails and other records via FOIA from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) officials in connection with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China.

Fauci’s agency and Wuha lab have collaborated significantly since 2014.

FAUCI COLLABORATES WITH THE ENEMY

Additionally, a World Health Day announcement lists “successful activities” of the US-China collaboration that included “detailed surveillance throughout China and in other countries on the emergence of coronaviruses” and NIH’s receipt of influenza samples from China to “assess risks associated with emerging variants for pandemic and zoonotic threat.”

Isn’t that nice?

In one chart, it was revealed that NIH provided 2,221 grants between 2010-2018 for projects with a ‘Chinese collaborator.’ NIAID, the Fauci agency, produced the most grants at 490.

It also shows that in 2018, Dr. Ping Chen, the NIAID Representative in China, discussed a new flu vaccine using nanotechnology. The CCP blocked all Internet information on the vaccine.

How many of our US dollars went into funding this research, and the virus?

Celebrity doctor Anthony Fauci was funneling money and engineering expertise to the Chinese Communist Party. These CCP agencies only operate under the direct control the Chinese Communist military.

