Ukraine War News: Silver Bullets, Turning to Dust, Tanks to Fighter Jets, Kidnapping

Ukraine has a long list of military equipment and armaments it is now demanding from the West. It won’t do much for the battle, but it does bring us closer to direct war. Zelensky has no qualms about potential nuclear war. This is despite warnings from Russia that if it breaks out, we will all be turned to dust.

Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis warns that if nuclear war breaks out, the US has no plan in Ukraine, and, as he says, this is “not a video game.” If the administration invokes NATO’s mutual defense clause, nuclear war will break out.

Davis gave an exclusive interview to Breitbart and explained that tanks on the ground don’t translate into battlefield success. Trained personnel is 90% of the success. Six weeks of training won’t do it.

Ukraine already has tanks, but there are rarely tank-on-tank engagements. He said that all we are succeeding in doing is making Russia want to go to war.

Russia is offering rewards to soldiers who destroy NATO tanks. It seems more Ukrainians will be targeted with even more fervor.

As we reported yesterday, Ukraine officials and Ukraine President Zelensky are now calling for rockets, subs, a warship, fighter jets, and longer-range missiles. Every time we send them equipment, we deplete our stocks and bring war with Russia closer.

EVERYTHING WILL DEFINITELY BE TURNED TO DUST

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev didn’t hold back in response.

“Firstly, defending Ukraine, which nobody needs in Europe, will not save the senile Old World from retribution if anything occurs. Secondly, once the Third World War breaks out, unfortunately it will not be on tanks or even on fighter jets. Then everything will definitely be turned to dust,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram Saturday.

Clearly, he’s talking about nuclear war.

When Biden was asked if he’d send radioactive uranium, aka “silver bullets,” to Ukraine he wouldn’t say either way. Russia has already said if they see these shells, they will consider them nuclear.

The Kremlin has said exactly what Davis said, the tanks make little difference on the battlefield, but they do bring us closer to all-out war.

KIDNAPPING SOLDIERS

This might change your mind if you think Ukraine is winning or was ever winning the war. RAIR says Ukraine is kidnapping ethnic Hungarians from their homes and jobs and forcing them to fight.

There are about 150,000 ethnic Hungarians in the trans-Carpathia regions, and they are grabbing men 18-60 years of age.

Isn’t this a human rights violation?

POLAND TALKS ABOUT FIGHTER JETS

Poland will transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but only as part of a coordinated effort with other NATO partners, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced at a press conference on Monday.

And just as it happened a few months ago with MiG-29 aircraft, any other aircraft assistance will be coordinated, implemented and, possibly, transferred together with other NATO member states. We will act in full coordination here,” Morawiecki said.

There are rumors in the media that the US is training Ukrainians to fly fighter jets.

