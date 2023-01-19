Chilling Study Suggests Boosters Damage Immune Systems

Alex Berenson has made public a chilling study. Researchers in China have found that after a fourth booster vaccination, immune function is drastically reduced in Mice.

According to Dr. Doug Corrigan, this study in mice shows that repeated boosting of the RBD Spike antigen causes a reversal in immune memory response and immune tolerance. In other words, the immune system is being conditioned to accept the virus as self, presumably leading to a permanent state of infection.

You can read it here, Extended SARS-CoV-2 RBD booster vaccination induces humoral and cellular immune tolerance in mice.

The damage not only included the neutralization ability of the antibodies, it suppressed the germinal center*, and inhibited the activation of CD8+T cells.

A suppressed germinal center can lead to a weaker immune response, making it more difficult for the body to fight off pathogens. The germinal center is where B cells undergo a process called somatic hypermutation, which allows them to produce higher affinity antibodies that are better able to bind to pathogens. The germinal center is critical for developing adaptive immunity, which allows the immune system to respond more effectively to pathogens it has previously encountered. If the germinal center is suppressed, the body cannot generate high-affinity, pathogen-specific antibodies or produce enough memory cells. This can lead to a weaker immune response and an increased susceptibility to infections.

CD8+T cells play a crucial role in the immune response by recognizing and eliminating infected or cancerous cells. Inhibition of these cells can disrupt the balance of the immune system, leading to a reduced ability to combat pathogens and potentially resulting in increased susceptibility to infections and cancer.

Warnings from the Study:

Our findings demonstrate potential risks with the continuous use of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine boosters, providing immediate implications for the global COVID-19 vaccination enhancement strategies.

We found that the protective effects from the humoral immunity and cellular immunity established by the conventional immunization were both profoundly impaired during the extended vaccination course.

The study didn’t use the mRNA used by Pfizer and Moderna. However, we now need to investigate whether or not the vaccine caused this.

Dr. Panda writes that the study proves that is needed.

“This study shows the need to investigate if mRNA vaccinations cause immune intolerance also. Evidence of this was shown previously in the igG4 antibody study we spoke about in December. This study specifically focused on the current mRNA vaccinations and how with each booster the immune response shifts from good infection fighting antibodies, dominated by igG3, to igG4 antibodies, which are non-neutralizing and often associated with allergens not viral infections.”

A second study suggests the same.

Dr. Panda writes that this is urgent.

All put together these studies do not paint a pretty picture for the boosted. The long-term effects are still unknown but we keep boosting. Does this shift stop X months after last boost? Is the immune response permanently altered? Does the igG4 shift cause more a more severe infection? Is this the reason for the increased susceptibility to more viruses and bacterial infections? We don’t know.

We are potentially destroying millions of people’s immune systems for a vaccine that does not provide adequate protection. This is just another reason it’s absolutely crazy to keep the booster program going. We need to determine the effects of these boosters. All of them.

