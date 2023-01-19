Jonathan, Jeremiah, and Joe

On December 27, 2022, bestselling author and Messianic Rabbi Jonathan Cahn posted a warning titled “Prophetic Message II to Joe Biden (The White House Apostasy).” The following excerpt is from that message:

On Dec. 13, 2022, President Biden invited activists and drag queens from across the country to celebrate the forced compulsion of states to recognize same-sex marriage…It was the destruction of the very moral foundation that you declared was absolute…you have called yourself a Christian but how can you in reality be a Christian if you wage war against the ways and word of God…The Bible says that in the last days there will be a great apostasy, a great falling away from faith, and thus we will see a Christian-based civilization and nations falling into apostasy…Have you not become the embodiment of that apostasy? We are now there. (Video, Article)

Comprehension of that shocking message is amplified by the content of Cahn’s book, “Return of the Gods,” published in September of 2022. Reading that book transports one back and forth between ancient and modern times into a new dimension of understanding. Here are some shafts of light from the book:

Once the Word of God was removed, there was nothing left to hold back the nation’s fall, no absolute standard. The guardrails were down…Baal had succeeded. America was going to be altered beyond recognition (pp. 42,46)

Age-old biblical standards and values concerning sexuality, marriage, and gender were discarded and replaced overnight with pagan ones (p. 216)

If the gods can remove man from manhood and woman from womanhood, it will bring about destruction, the disintegration of family, society, and lives. (p. 226)

The warning and quotes cited above remind some readers of the biblical prophet Jeremiah who delivered a similar message in about 588 BC:

Hear now this, O foolish people, and without understanding; which have eyes, and see not; which have ears, and hear not…the LORD saith, Because they have forsaken my law which I set before them, and have not obeyed my voice, neither walked therein; But have walked after the imagination of their own heart, and after Baalim…Behold, I will feed them, even this people, with wormwood, and give them water of gall to drink. (KJV Jeremiah 5:21, 9:13-15)

Returning to current circumstances, Christy Biswell published an excellent article about the Return of the Gods book in which she says: “Best-selling author Jonathan Cahn uses a spiritual paradigm to make sense of the cultural revolution that has seemed like a runaway train for years, from the abortion battles to the sanctioning of gay marriage to the latest push for transgender transformations for little children.”

Jonathan Cahn has posted a very interesting series of short videos. Several of them are closely related to this article, especially, “The Porn Queen” and “The Gender Bending Goddess.”

Instead of following false gods that promise pleasure and deliver bondage, we need to follow the true One who said, “If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” (KJV John 8:31-32)

Gene Van Shaar has spent a lifetime studying and teaching a wide range of religious and secular topics. He is a master teacher whose lessons and stories have generated both laughter and tears. As a defender of freedom, he has fostered independence by encouraging students and readers to embrace correct principles and resist coercion. Like Thomas Jefferson, he has “sworn upon the altar of God eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man.” He has written many articles and books including My Life and Lessons, The Freedom Saving Series, and the Scriptural Insight Archive.

