More Evidence Boosters Are Depressing Immunity

The more boosters you get, the more depressed your immune system becomes. That’s why every time they inject you, it makes you more vulnerable to getting COVID, Dr. Steven Kirsch wrote after this article was published by CNN and NBC News last week.

FDA and CDC advisors accuse Moderna of withholding trial data that suggested its Covid bivalent booster was LESS effective than older shot. They might have done it to secure a $5 billion Government order.

Members of the Covid-19 advisory board claim crucial data was withheld. An omitted study showed that the new booster was LESS effective than the original jab.

Though data was limited, advisors say it should have been shown to them. US taxpayers have forked out $5 billion for a new booster, with a very low uptake. The vaccine advisory board says they’re ‘disappointed’ and ‘angry’ at the omission.

THE BIG LIE OF OMISSION

The FDA advisors met last summer – 21 voting members.

“Dr. Stephen Hoge, the president of Moderna, made a presentation to the advisers and frequently referred to information from the preprint study that had been posted three days before. The study was funded by Moderna and led by company scientists, and it had not been subjected to peer review or published in a medical journal.

“The data Hoge shared with the advisers demonstrated that blood tests on about 800 study participants indicated that the new bivalent booster was “superior” at increasing antibodies to the Omicron variant compared with the original vaccine.”

He didn’t mention the data that debunked it.

“In that part, the researchers gave some participants the existing vaccine and other participants the updated booster, and then they kept track of who became infected with Covid-19.

“Among the hundreds of participants who received the original vaccine and showed no evidence of a prior Covid-19 infection, over the period of the small study, 1.9% became infected. Among the hundreds who received the new bivalent vaccine, a higher percentage, 3.2%, became infected. The preprint did not indicate whether these findings were statistically significant.

“A 22-page FDA briefing document given to the advisers did not mention this infection data.”

Dr. Kirsch believes this is consistent with the view that the boosters are depressing their immune system.

HIS EVIDENCE

Dr. Kirsch did a survey of hospitals on January 12, 2023, and got 101 responses.

Only one hospital, The Wayne Center (nursing home) in Wayne PA, did they think the booster made things slightly better. In 10 places, it made NO DIFFERENCE. Everywhere else, the reporters believed it made things worse.

In 71 places, they believed it made things MUCH WORSE.

But wait… didn’t the government agencies say it reduces your risk of death from COVID by 10X?

If that is true, then how come I can’t find any nursing home in the world where that happened? It’s easy to find places where the all-cause mortality (ACM) skyrocketed after the shot (one Australian nursing home in Clifton Hill lost over 20% of their residents in 12 months after the shots rolled out), but I can’t seem to find a success story where the ACM plummeted after the shots. Odd, isn’t it?

