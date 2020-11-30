Chilling Testimony at Arizona Hearing, watch live

Colonel Phil Waldron is testifying at the Arizona hearing today, in a public meeting in Phoenix. He also testified at the Pennsylvania hearing last week.

His testimony about his investigation is absolutely chilling, confirming that it is easy to change these machines’ votes from anywhere in the world. The manual for the machines indicates that is the case. According to Mr. Waldron, the machines are connected to the Internet, contrary to what you might have heard.

Mr. Giuliani is trying to convince Republican lawmakers in Arizona to have the courage to pick their own electors. The idea behind that is if they send electors and state officials send a different state of electors, and the conflict can’t be resolved, it sends the decision to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Mr. Giuliani addressed it on moral grounds, stating that the election is clearly fraudulent.

I took a short 9-minute clip of the testimony this morning using a phone to give you an idea of how it’s going:

Expert Waldron said he and his colleagues handed over 202 GB of data to Homeland Security to show them the machines are connected to the Internet with ballot transferred to Frankfort. All this while former DHS deputy Chris Krebs is saying it’s the most secure election in US history.

Mr. Giuliani also made the point that the statement confirming the security of the election was not written by Mr. Krebs, but by the Council representing the voting machine companies. Dominion is a member of that council, along with Smartmatic and other companies we have been hearing about.

Mr. Waldron also said the signature matching it’s not being handled properly, and it can affect millions of votes.

You can watch the entire hearing here live: