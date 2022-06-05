Chilling Warning to Uvalde Angel Mom for Speaking to Media

Lilia Luciano of CBS News interviewed Uvalde Angel Mom, Angeli Rose Gomez, who was tackled and handcuffed by Marshals when she tried to run into the school to get her children. Someone in law enforcement called her afterward and were threatening her with a parole violation if she didn’t stop talking with the media.

Ms. Gomez is on probation for charges over a decade ago. The police have since told her due to her bravery, the probation will be lessened.

She saw police standing around outside when she arrived at the school, which troubled her. The local Uvalde police told the Marshals to let her go.

When they finally released her, she tore into the school to get her two children.

Ms. Gomez, a farm worker, said the situation was an active shooter situation. The gunshots were still going off. She also said she didn’t see any police. But they were in the school in a different area, by the classroom with the shooter.

When the police told her they were protecting her, she said they don’t need to protect her. If anything she needed them go in with her.

Obviously, the police can’t let all the parents run into a shooter situation.

“A mom who was handcuffed by cops for trying to save her children during the Texas school shooting has blasted police for threatening her for talking to the media,” the Daily Mail reported. “Angeli Rose Gomez slammed officers for warning her with a probation violation for obstruction of justice over her interviews with journalists.”

