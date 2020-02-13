Chilling! YouTube takes down a clip of Sen. Paul speaking to the Senate

YouTube is protecting the fake whistleblower and removing videos and comments that mention Eric Ciaramella in any context. Among those removed was Rand Paul’s recent Senate speech during which he asked the question Justice Roberts wouldn’t let him ask during the impeachment.
Politico reported that YouTube removed the clip that Justice Roberts blocked him from asking.
Paul told Politico, “It is a chilling and disturbing day in America when giant web companies such as YouTube decide to censure speech. Now, even protected speech, such as that of a senator on the Senate floor, can be blocked from getting to the American people. This is dangerous and politically biased. Nowhere in my speech did I accuse anyone of being a whistleblower, nor do I know the whistleblower’s identity.”
He only mentioned Ciaramella’s name as one who colluded with Sean Misko. He didn’t say he was the whistleblower.
Youtube responded to Politico:
YOUTUBE’S IVY CHOI says: “Videos, comments, and other forms of content that mention the leaked whistleblower’s name violate YouTube’s Community Guidelines and will be removed from YouTube. We’ve removed hundreds of videos and over ten thousand comments that contained the name. Video uploaders have the option to edit their videos to exclude the name and reupload.”
The Youtube video that we used when we posted on Paul’s speech is gone. It’s been made private or removed.
Twitter allows these informative clips and they still allow a lot of free speech:
.@RandPaul repeatedly names the alleged whistleblower on the Senate floor.
Chief Justice John Roberts refused to read Paul’s question. pic.twitter.com/kFjLjI7vtf
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 4, 2020
On the floor of the U.S. Senate, Sen. @RandPaul reads and displays the question which Chief Justice Roberts declined to read last week during the Impeachment Trial. pic.twitter.com/nxZb255IbU
— CSPAN (@cspan) February 4, 2020
Tube is still going? I bailed out after downloading 30 DVDs worth of videos. They always break the downloader like the Google RATS that they are.
Now to remove those stupid watermarks from some of the best videos. I have some winner coincidence theory videos for gatekeeper crushing.
Meanwhile, DEMS are calling for Barr’s resignation over the Stone issue threatens our judicial system.
Here are some FACTS:
Former Memphis City Schools Board President Tomeka Hart revealed Wednesday that she was the foreperson of the jury that convicted former Trump adviser Roger Stone on obstruction charges last year –her history of Democratic activism and a string of her anti-Trump, left-wing social media posts came to light.
Hart even stated about the Stone case BEFORE she voted to convict, as she retweeted an argument mocking those who considered Stone’s dramatic arrest in a predawn raid by a federal tactical team to be excessive force. She stated President Trump and his supporters are racist and praised the investigation conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which ultimately led to Stone’s prosecution.
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson had denied a defense request to strike a potential juror who was Obama-era press official with admitted anti-Trump views — and whose husband worked at the same Justice Department division that handled the probe leading to Stone’s arrest.
Another BTW juror, Seth Cousins, donated to former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke and other progressive causes,
Here are the FOUR attorneys who resigned over lessening Stones conviction’ (1) J. KRAVIS was President Barack Obama’s first term, he served as an associate White House counsel. (2) AARON ZELINSKY was one of the 13 “angry” democrats on the Mueller team. (3) ADAM JED was another Mueller Team investigator, and (4) MICHAEL MIRANDO sentenced thieves and money launderers to far lesser sentences than Stone.
Marando helped to secure only a 60-month prison sentence for a Virginia man who pleaded guilty to stealing over $1.3 million from companies and individuals by requiring deposits for bogus loans.
BTW, In March 2018, MIRANDO secured only an 18-month prison sentence for a dual citizen of Russia and Israel who had pleaded guilty to money laundering as part of an international fraud scheme.
Meanwhile, Shumer and fellow slugs want Stone to get 7 to 9 years and BARR to resign for being honest…something Dems can’t seem to grasp…..He didn’t even commit a crime. They got him for process crimes.
Oh, and Mr. Prez…knock off the name calling! It is unnecessary and beneath the office you hold.