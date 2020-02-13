Chilling! YouTube takes down a clip of Sen. Paul speaking to the Senate

YouTube is protecting the fake whistleblower and removing videos and comments that mention Eric Ciaramella in any context. Among those removed was Rand Paul’s recent Senate speech during which he asked the question Justice Roberts wouldn’t let him ask during the impeachment.

Politico reported that YouTube removed the clip that Justice Roberts blocked him from asking.

Paul told Politico, “It is a chilling and disturbing day in America when giant web companies such as YouTube decide to censure speech. Now, even protected speech, such as that of a senator on the Senate floor, can be blocked from getting to the American people. This is dangerous and politically biased. Nowhere in my speech did I accuse anyone of being a whistleblower, nor do I know the whistleblower’s identity.”

He only mentioned Ciaramella’s name as one who colluded with Sean Misko. He didn’t say he was the whistleblower.

Youtube responded to Politico:

YOUTUBE’S IVY CHOI says: “Videos, comments, and other forms of content that mention the leaked whistleblower’s name violate YouTube’s Community Guidelines and will be removed from YouTube. We’ve removed hundreds of videos and over ten thousand comments that contained the name. Video uploaders have the option to edit their videos to exclude the name and reupload.”

The Youtube video that we used when we posted on Paul’s speech is gone. It’s been made private or removed.

Twitter allows these informative clips and they still allow a lot of free speech:

.@RandPaul repeatedly names the alleged whistleblower on the Senate floor. Chief Justice John Roberts refused to read Paul’s question. pic.twitter.com/kFjLjI7vtf — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 4, 2020

On the floor of the U.S. Senate, Sen. @RandPaul reads and displays the question which Chief Justice Roberts declined to read last week during the Impeachment Trial. pic.twitter.com/nxZb255IbU — CSPAN (@cspan) February 4, 2020