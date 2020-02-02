China fumes while Coronavirus is spread by a person with no symptoms

The Chinese Communist government is INFURIATED with the United States for implementing travel restrictions/advisories to and from China. They describe the President as “mean.” At the same time, we now discover that the coronavirus can be spread by infected people who present with NO symptoms.

A person in Germany with no symptoms spread the disease to someone else.

There are currently eight confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCOV) in the United States. The most recent case is a Boston college student in his 20s. As of Friday, there were 304 deaths from the virus, all of them in China, and more than 11,000 people infected worldwide, with about 99% of those in China.

Twenty-seven countries have reported cases of China’s strain of coronavirus, twenty-three of which are listed on the map. Four countries were added since Friday in the case of the fast-moving virus.

The President has taken action because he wants to prevent it from becoming a serious issue in the United States.

Beginning Sunday at 5 pm EST:

All U.S. passengers from Hubei are subject to 14 days quarantine.

Any U.S. citizen arriving from China is to be screened at arrival and will be monitored at home

There is a temporary restriction of some travel to the U.S.

The Pentagon is providing housing for people mandated for quarantine. People who come from areas of China not affected can go into voluntary isolation.

The Pentagon said four military installations have been selected: two in California, one in Colorado, and one in Texas. It said Defense Department personnel would only provide housing support and HHS would be responsible for all care and transportation, according to Reuters.

DHS has worked on these plans since last summer, reports Reuters.

The flu-like coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in a market that traded illegally in wildlife in Hubei’s provincial capital Wuhan, has so far resulted in 304 deaths in China, state broadcaster CCTV said early on Sunday in China. Confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in 27 other nations, according to the CDC, according to Reuters early Sunday.

All but one of the patients in the United States was believed to have contracted the disease while they were traveling in the Wuhan area. U.S. officials this week reported the first human-to-human transmission of the disease in the United States in Illinois, reports Reuters.

PEOPLE WITH NO SYMPTOMS CAN SPREAD IT

It has become increasingly more difficult to screen for the disease because of the large numbers of people infected in China, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Fauci, a member of the President’s task force, joined Lou Dobbs on Friday to give an update on the virus. He said he expects to get the U.S. vaccine in the United States into testing for safety within the next three months. Other nations are also testing drugs. There is no known drug — approved for treatment — at this time.

One of the more concerning things, he said, is some people have the virus, present with no symptoms and can still spread the virus. That person can then transfer it to other people.

It’s very difficult to do effective screening so the best thing to do is what the President has done.

The number of flights is clearly down and the Chinese have shut down the number of people coming from Wuhan. Some airlines won’t fly to the provinces.

Watch Dr. Fauci:

CHINA IS INFURIATED WITH THE U.S.

China asked nations to not stop travel to China. After the President announced travel restrictions and a level 4 warning, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called the President “mean,” using Trump’s language. It’s costing them a lot of money.

What they failed to mention is the U.S. offered to send a team to China to help come up with a solution. China rejected the offer.

1/2 A friend in need is a friend indeed. While many countries are offering China support in the fight against #nCoV, some US officials keep making unfriendly comments, which are neither factual nor appropriate. — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) January 31, 2020

2/2 In disregard of WHO recommendation against travel restrictions, the US went the opposite way. Where is its empathy? — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) January 31, 2020

In the same phone call, FM Wang noted certain country has turned a blind eye to WHO recommendations and imposed sweeping travel restrictions against China. This kind of overreaction could only make things even worse. It’s not the right way to deal with the pandemic. — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) February 1, 2020

We should guard against any “political virus” that prevents China and the US from joining hands to counter our common challenges. There may be some people try to get political and economic gains from the current situation or even push for “decoupling” of our peoples. pic.twitter.com/IrJ95cPPZQ — Cui Tiankai (@AmbCuiTiankai) February 2, 2020

The answer is simple. It’s America and Americans FIRST!