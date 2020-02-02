Utah bill would allow petitioners to recall senators [like Romney]

A Utah lawmaker has introduced a bill to recall senators [like Mitt Romney] who do not follow the will of the people.
Republican Utah state Rep. Tim Quinn introduced a bill to allow the state’s legislature to recall U.S. senators. Quinn said the bill isn’t targeting anyone in particular. But to many of us, Romney is looking good for a recall since he has four more years to attempt to destroy the President.
Deseret News reports the bill will create a process by which a recall vote could go on the ballot after a petition by voters.
“I know that’s what’s going to be the narrative, Quinn told Deseret News when asked if the bill was aimed at Romney. “If it were, then it might make sense to have a sunset on it. That would not be the case.”
The bill, H.B. 217, could recall senators in the middle of their term.
“Six years is a long time,” he said, according to the Deseret News.
The proposed bar for putting a recall vote on a ballot is quite high, requiring the signatures of 25 percent of “the number of active voters in the state.” In addition, senators could not be recalled within the first year of their term, within a year of winning a recall election or within a year of the end of their term.
The bill would likely face a lengthy constitutional challenge. It looks like we’re stuck with Romney. This bill could prevent another Romney if it’s constitutional.
No where in the constitution does it preclude a recall vote of a senator only that a senator can be removed by a 2/3 vote of the senate. A senator is elected by the state to represent the people of their state so I would think it falls within states rights under Amendment X, but I’m not a Constitutional lawyer. UT needs to vote on it and then proceed swiftly and judiciously I find it hard to believe the people of the Mormon church that are a large percent of the voters in UT are particularly enamored of Pierre Delecto. Power to the people of UT if they can accomplish this. Other states might want to adopt this law to their state constitution . It appears to be a good idea but they might want to add to bill or create another bill stating; To become a senator a person must be a natural born citizen and resident of their state for at least a 18 mouths or more, and apply that same rule to congress.