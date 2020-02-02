When Bernie said the U.S. military action was almost like Hitler

In the early 1970s, a young Bernie Sanders accused the United States of committing atrocities on par with those of Nazi Germany, saying U.S. military action in Vietnam was “almost as bad as what Hitler did.”

He was speaking to ninth graders at the time.

Sanders told the children that the North Vietnamese were not his enemy. “They’re a very, very poor people. Some of them don’t have shoes,” Sanders said. “They eat rice when they can get it. And they have been fighting for the freedom of their country for 25 years. They can hardly fight back.”

More than 58,000 American military members died or went missing in the Vietnam War.

Free Beacon uncovered the information. The man is traitorous and seeks to overturn our government.

Comrade Bernie Sanders is as far-left as any communist. His agenda is communistic.

He loved Castro:

In light of seeing the Bernie Sanders campaign organizer, Kyle Jurek, saying that those who resist socialist change should be shot like they were in Cuba, it’s worth remembering that Bernie said he was “excited” & “impressed” by Fidel Castro’s “revolution.”pic.twitter.com/cipnGNH46j — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 14, 2020

This next clip is Bernie in Soviet Russia during the height of the Cold War. He honeymooned in the Soviet Union: