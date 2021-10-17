Pelosi’s High-Level Ass’t Sgt at Arms Was Arrested for Child Porn

















The Assistant to the House Sergeant at Arms was arrested and charged with 10 felony counts of child pornography. There’s nothing about it in our media. This is a man who worked closely with Pelosi and did so on J6 no doubt.

The Assistant to Pelosi appointee for the House Sergeant at Arms, William Walker, Stefan Bieret, 41, was arrested on Wednesday at his home after police discovered an online storage account full of illicit images of children.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was notified of a potentially illicit image being uploaded to a Dropbox account.

That was forwarded to the Northern Virginia Washington, D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. They discovered Bieret, who held the position since 2004, was the owner.

Bieret served as the “Special Assistant” to the former Sergeant at Arms Paul Douglas Irving.

Fairfax County Police took video and digital evidence from his home. If true, he needs the book thrown at him.

Perhaps he should have been paying attention to his job instead of child porn. What was he doing on January 6th? Perhaps Pelosi should pay better attention to those so close to her.

It was also reported that Bieret was a fixture in Congress and was well known to most lawmakers, which leaves many people to believe that more arrests could be coming soon.

