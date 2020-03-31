China lets alleged source of virus re-open — squalid wet markets

The Chinese Communist Party Virus might have originated in the wet markets in Wuhan. Allegedly, China has allowed those wet markets to re-open, The Daily Mail reported. Even worse, there are no efforts to clean them up.

“Terrified dogs and cats crammed into rusty cages. Bats and scorpions offered for sale as traditional medicine. Rabbits and ducks slaughtered and skinned side by side on a stone floor covered with blood, filth, and animal remains.”

This is as they claim “victory” over the virus by reopening the potential source of the illness.

Thousands are flocking to these markets.

At another market in the southern China city of Dongguan, a seller was advertising bats and scorpions for sale. We have been told it’s a bat virus.

The Communists are lying to the people, claiming the virus is over. That is probably the worst of all of this.

Watch: