President wants another $2 trillion for infrastructure

Trump just called for another two trillion-dollar bill after we just spent, potentially, $6 trillion, $4 trillion for the Federal Reserve and $2 trillion to rescue Americans. He wants to spend the new money on roads, bridges, and other infrastructure.

“With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill. It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4”

This sounds like FDR but I don’t think that worked then and it won’t now.

Schumer and Pelosi Want Covid 4

Chuck Schumer wants more trillions.

“I think the odds are we’ll need more legislation,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), according to The Hill. “First, we don’t know the extent of the crisis in terms of the magnitude, so that could arise. But there are going to be problems that we don’t realize now that we’re going to have to grapple with. So I think the odds are high there will be a COVID-4.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wants more money.

“Democrats, in a fourth stimulus package, are reportedly seeking additional funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, as well as emissions restrictions on airlines — a measure that was blocked from inclusion in the package passed last week,” Fox News reported Tuesday. “Pelosi also said that she planned to push for pension protections which did not make it into phase three of the stimulus package.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said lawmakers should wait and see.

“I think we’ll have to wait and see,” McConnell said on the “Hugh Hewitt Show” Tuesday when asked about a fourth coronavirus bill. “Remember, this bill was only signed into law last Friday. So it’s only been law for about four days. And the Speaker is already talking about another bill.”

Are they out of control?

We have to worry about depression, inflation, and not having a capitalist economy when this over. As this is all going on, the socialist Democrats are pushing for socialism to replace our economy and our social life.

Our freedoms have been restricted so easily. It makes you realize how we could lose everything.

Here is a conservative economic viewpoint: