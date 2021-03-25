China nationals got sham visas from Georgia Tech and then went to NJ









A Georgia Tech professor allegedly used his position to fraudulently sponsor work-study visas through Georgia Tech for Chinese nationals. After they got the visas deceptively, they would then go work at ZTE in New Jersey, the Atlanta Patch reported.

Prosecutors say Gee-Kung Chang, a 19-year professor at Georgia Tech, also directed funds from the Institute to pay the Chinese nationals for research work they did at ZTE USA, the American subsidiary of the partially state-owned Chinese company ZTE Corp.

ZTE is a giant mobile technology firm filling up with CCP nationals.

Gee-Kung Chang, 73, of Smyrna, has been charged with conspiracy to commit visa fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and wire fraud, according to Northern District of Georgia Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine. Jianjun Yu was also indicted by a federal grand jury on March 18.

Yu was formerly a research director at ZTE USA. The firm is a subsidiary of a partially state-owned Chinese technology company.

Chang was able to help arrange for Chinese nationals to apply for J-1 visas, a work-study program, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “The program is not intended for general employment of foreign workers in the United States,” the announcement said.

In the visa paperwork submitted to the U.S. Department of State, Chinese applicants said they would be working with Chang at Georgia Tech. However, once they arrived in the U.S., the visa recipients would go to New Jersey to work with Yu at ZTE USA. Sometimes, those same Chinese nationals would actually be paid salaries by Georgia Tech.

Who was supposed to be watching at Georgia Tech?

A statement from Georgia Tech said Chang was on administrative leave.

“Georgia Tech has cooperated fully with the FBI during its investigation. Dr. Chang will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the judicial process. Georgia Tech is committed to the highest standards of integrity in all areas of operation.”

The FBI and U.S. Homeland Security worked together on the investigation.

“Schemes like this not only steal invaluable opportunities from legitimate, hard-working students it also allows scammers to come to the United States and profit from their misdeeds,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “Identifying, arresting, and prosecuting violators is vital to protect the integrity of our nation’s visa program.”

Related