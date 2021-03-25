Trump reveals the real reason Biden trashed KeystoneXL









Former President Donald J. Trump revealed some of the contents of the letter he left for Joe Biden, which he once called “very generous.”

“Basically I wished him luck and, you know, it was a couple of pages long and it was from the heart because I want to see him do well,” Trump said during a podcast interview on Monday with Lisa Boothe. “I want him to do well, but that doesn’t include closing up the Keystone Pipeline, which by the way environmentally is much better than having [crude oil] on trains. But [Biden’s] friend and supporter Warren Buffett has the trains. Nobody ever talks about that.”

PAYING OFF THE BIG DONOR

It’s the trains, no doubt. While the trains are more prone to dangerous accidents — factually — they are lucrative for one of Biden’s big donors.

There are a number of political reasons the cancellation of the KeystoneXL pipeline is important but two stand out. For the enviros, it’s their belief that it’s precedent-setting and no more pipelines will be built while others will be eased out as they age. It also allows the big-monied interests to become even wealthier.

Warren Buffet’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, the one that doesn’t pay its taxes, owns the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad and Canadian railroads. Warren Buffet has offered to transport oil produced in western Canada if Keystone XL is squelched.

“Whatever people bring to us, we’re ready to haul,” Krista York-Wooley, a spokeswoman for Burlington Northern….told Bloomberg News a while back. If Keystone XL “doesn’t happen, we’re here to haul.” she said.

Bloomberg reported that Buffet is the big winner if the pipeline goes.

One of the biggest investors of the Canadian National Railroad is Bill Gates who is a friend of Buffet’s.

The State Department had been asked to analyze the feasibility of transporting by rail.

With modest expansion, railroads can handle all new oil produced in western Canada through 2030, according to the analysis of the Keystone proposal by the U.S. State Department, Bloomberg reported. They had linked to the analysis but it’s been since buried in the archives.

The Daily Signal (Heritage) reported that a Canadian news channel Sun News uncovered a PowerPoint presentation from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund detailing its work with other groups to derail the Keystone XL pipeline and other similar projects it deemed parts of “a globally significant threat.”

It describes an allocation of $7 million each year given to enviro-non-profits to use the legislative and legal systems to delay and derail the project.

In addition, an organization called 350.org has been formed to pull all the enviros under one global SuperPower advocacy organization. They can be tapped at any time and are very powerful. The big monied interests exploit them.

BACK TO MONDAY

Also, in Monday’s interview, Trump suggested he doesn’t miss Twitter.

“I put out a statement, it’s much more elegant than a tweet and I think it’s picked up better. I would almost say better than Twitter,” he said about his new form of communication.

In two to three months or so, he expects to have his own free speech platform available.

