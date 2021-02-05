China & Russia demand US ‘unconditionally’ return to Iran nuke deal

America Last! China and Russia demand the US re-enter the Iranian nuke deal “unconditionally.” Nothing like having two corrupt hard-left nations take the place of our constitution.

The CCP’s foreign ministry demands the “unconditional return of the United States to the JCPOA (nuke deal) as early as possible.”

Russia also demands an unconditional return to a deal that has been described as the worst in world history.

AND ELIMINATE ALL RELEVANT SANCTIONS

Beijing demands the “unconditional return of the United States to the JCPOA as early as possible, its resumption of compliance and elimination of all relevant sanctions,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters on Tuesday.

Beijing and Moscow told the puppet government of Joe Biden to “return the U.S. immediately to compliance with the Iran nuclear deal,” Newsweek reported on Wednesday.

“On this basis, Iran should resume full compliance,” Wang added. “China is following the situation closely and maintaining close communication with all relevant sides. We support a step-by-step and reciprocal approach and will continue to work with relevant parties and the international community to bring the JCPOA back on track and promote the political settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue.”

Russia’s representative to the international organizations in Vienna said U.S. demands for Iran to make the first move would prove “fruitless.” Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Twitter: “This is high time for U.S. and Iran to take coordinated steps to restore full implementation of JCPOA.”

China and Russia believe the time is ripe to show Biden who’s boss, something they dared not do with the unpredictable DJT.

IRAN WANTS THE BOMB AND THE WORLD WANTS THEIR OIL

Europe, China, and Russia want us to rejoin the deal so they can make their billions in oil and trade. So what if they might blow up the world.

Iran declared its intentions of acquiring a nuclear arsenal. The regime continues to increase its stockpile of uranium while developing long-range ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. Tehran is “enriching uranium with a larger number of advanced centrifuge machines in an underground plant,” Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The nuclear deal allows them to have the bomb within a few years.

China buys a lot of oil from Iran and has a $400 billion trade and military deal. President Trump’s economic sanctions hinder China’s unfettered access to Iran’s oil and gas resources.

Iran is a significant buyer of Russian military equipment and a key backer of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, Moscow’s main ally in the Middle East.

Europe wants the USA back in the horrendous deal also. They too are invested in Iran oil.

America last! In keeping with America Last, Biden is already working on rejoining the deal:

Related