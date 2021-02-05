Gun sales skyrocket as Biden’s gun confiscation looms

Joe Biden’s plan to tax gun owners for the right to keep and bear arms could reach as high as $34 billion, according to an analysis by the Washington Free Beacon.

Biden wants to make it too expensive to own a gun. But, that’s not all. He plans to make gun makers, manufacturers, and retailers responsible for any crime committed with one of their guns. The puppet president plans to ban common rifles. If he has his way, he will ban semi-automatics. Biden defines gun ownership as a national health emergency.

The reason Biden will do everything possible to take away our guns is simple, his hard-left handlers want it.

THE SURGE IN SALES

The National Shooting Sports Foundation reported that the increase in gun sales over January 2020 was 75.2%.

FBI records showed 4,317,804 background check applications, a 60% increase over January 2020. That also includes checks for concealed carry permits and other gun issues.

And industry analyst Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting estimated that sales in January hit 2.2 million guns, a year-over-year increase of 79%.

NSSF surveys from last August revealed that 58 percent of firearm purchases were among African American men and women, the largest increase of any demographic group. Women comprised 40 percent of first-time gun purchasers. Retailers noted that they are seeing a 95 percent increase in firearm sales. There is a 139 percent increase in ammunition sales over the same period in 2019.

The Hill reports that experts attribute the demand for guns to fear and uncertainty that was sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, protests over racial injustice from last summer, and the 2020 presidential election.

There are other two overriding reasons. One is that people are afraid their guns will be taken away. Another is that we need protection as Democrats fill up the country with criminals coming in illegally. They are doing this while defunding the police. Border Patrol found that the overwhelming majority of people sneaking in have 4 to 5 criminal convictions.

Biden’s government is an accessory to cartel crime as they encourage illegal immigration. It is well known that the cartels have complete control of the border and the migration of illegal aliens.

Ignoring the Antifa and Black Lives Matter violence, The Hill made note of the shootings by Kyle Wittenhouse and the Capitol riot. Democrat Pravda exploits any incident by the right, especially of the Capitol intrusion.

