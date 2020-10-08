China tells Taiwan to prepare for war, censors Pence out of the debate

Maoist China is threatening war with Taiwan as they come out for independence. The Chinese Communist rulers of China on Wednesday told them to prepare for war. They will escalate its military efforts to bring to heel what it considers a renegade province. This is as the island nation’s opposition party attempts to bring Taiwan. into closer cooperation with the U.S.

Beijing was angry about the Secretary of State’s visit to Taiwan, expressing support.

“The only way forward is for the mainland to fully prepare itself for war and to give Taiwan secessionist forces a decisive punishment at any time,” Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-sponsored Global Times, wrote in a column Wednesday morning. “As the secessionist forces’ arrogance continues to swell, the historical turning point is getting closer.”

If Biden wins, he will do what he has done for decades — throw his support behind China. He will to send U.S. manufacturing to China, enriching them.

CHINA CENSORS PENCE

China wants Biden-Harris to win. They will push the U.S. towards communism and China Maoists. China censored Pence during the entire debate.

BREAKING: Chinese censor Mike Pence’s comments regarding China and resume broadcasting as Kamala Harris starts talking. pic.twitter.com/CRzw8ZSJWp — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 8, 2020

By the way, FB announced it will censor starting with the election and continue until all votes are counted, which could be months. They will censor us. Please share and come directly to the website.