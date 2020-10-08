Small group of anti-police nuts nabbed for plans to kidnap MI gov, start a Civil War

The U.S. Justice Department charged six or seven people in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. They also wanted to assault the police and start a Civil War. The claim is they are linked to a right-wing militia, but the right-wing loves the police.

THE PLOT

The complaint alleges the conspirators, five of whom are from Michigan and one from Delaware, had conducted surveillance on the summer home of the Democratic governor at least twice in preparation for their attack.

Their goal was to “try” Ms. Whitmer for treason and the suspects planned to carry out the plan before the presidential election in November, the complaint said.

The Feds found out about them earlier this year when members started talking about overthrowing parts of the government and attacking law enforcement.

The Feds had informants and undercover agents working the case plus they monitored their chats and phone calls. The insane and teeny group, allegedly tied to the Wolverine Watchmen, wanted to start a Civil War.

Marvel Comics has a Wolverine and a Watchman. Are they linked to Marvel Comics?

More charges coming:

NEW: Michigan’s AG says more charges are coming against seven members of the militia group plotting to kidnap Whitmer and other government officials. The group is known as “Wolverine Watchmen.”https://t.co/ytcqDrxKqw — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 8, 2020

Michigan AG Dana Nessel announced separate charges under the state’s anti-terrorism laws for 7 men linked to a militia group called Wolverine Watchmen pic.twitter.com/sF96o7vUfK — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) October 8, 2020

Oh, he looks normal:

One of the defendants was active on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok as recently as yesterday. pic.twitter.com/KSm1iB5KOI — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 8, 2020

Why not do this with Antifa and BLM?

FBI: 7 members and associates of Militia group Wolverine Watchmen arrested for plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, government officials and to blow up the Michigan capitol building. Meanwhile at Antifa HQ: pic.twitter.com/d3Teloxb9E — itsallrealitv (@itsallrealitv) October 8, 2020

The left is already tying these people to Trump but that’s absurd. They’re crazy criminal/terrorists it seems. Allegedly at least three of them are criminals: Paul Beller of Milford with 21 felonies Sean Fix of Beldow with 2 felonies, and Eric Molitar of Cadilac with 2 felonies, and Michael Noll, William Noll, Pete Musico, Joseph Morrison. We don’t know if the others have police records.

OH BUT THEY’RE WHITE LIKE ANTIFA AND MUCH OF BLM

Racist Sunny Hostin is noting that they are white and blaming Trump:

Thankfully a plot by a white militia – the Wolverine Watchmen – to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan was thwarted by the FBI. They were upset that about her lockdown policies implemented to keep them safe from a deadly virus. pic.twitter.com/b7URCi5UAn — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) October 8, 2020

We found a Wolverine militia but they take anyone as members and are not necessarily right-wing.

ANTIFA AND BLM ARE MOSTLY WHITE

You know who else is mostly white – Antifa. And you know who else is half white — BLM.

They’re rioting in Wisconsin.

BLM rioters in Wauwatosa, Wisc. smash the windows of houses in a residential area. Video by @Julio_Rosas11: pic.twitter.com/RUVcjCTHyP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2020

Overnight on 6–7 Oct., the 121st night of protests, BLM-antifa rioters attacked the Portland @ICEgov building again. They threw an incendiary device at the facility. Both federal officers & Portland Police made arrests. #PortlandRiots #PortlandMugshots https://t.co/i1rtuaRCiS pic.twitter.com/YY6aBZSXSp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 7, 2020

His account seems to be taken down as well, Instagram Oba_Lewis (known Seattle CHOP personality/streamer) apparently assaulted someone and stole their phone tonight who was following the #Seattleprotests https://t.co/3Tc6yRej5N pic.twitter.com/LI7BUbeMCC — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 8, 2020

Police chase and tackle a black bloc rioter in Portland tonight. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/NylokABc5u — AgentNetworkltd Shakira (@AgentNetworkLtd) October 8, 2020