Surprise! Pelosi says “we’ll be talking about the 25th Amendment” tomorrow

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi bellowed during her weekly press conference Thursday that she intends to discuss a constitutional measure to remove President Trump from office over him catching the virus.

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president to become acting president if it is determined that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

“Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow,” Pelosi said. “We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.”

Pelosi jumped on conspiracy theories that he’s had the virus longer than he admits WITHOUT PROVIDING ANY EVIDENCE.

“I think that the public needs to know the health condition of the President,” Pelosi said. “There’s one question that he refused to answer … when was his last negative test?” Pelosi said that this information is necessary in order to “make a judgment about the actions that were taken after that.”

“Let us see a date, a time when you last tested negative,” she added.

She appeared to rule out impeachment at one point, telling reporters, “I don’t think he’s worth the trouble at this point.” But she’d love to do this and not get Justice Amy Coney Barrett appointed. She’d love to tie up the Senate and embarrass the President. Mostly, she wants to tie him up.

The President looks fine, doesn’t have virus symptoms, and his doctors have cleared him to fulfill his normal duties. He is working and is said to have worked through the virus. He also might have developed his own antibodies.

However, she said they will talk 25th Amendment tomorrow:

