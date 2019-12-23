China’s adding coal plants equal to all of the EU’s entire capacity

China plans to add new coal-fired power plants equivalent to the EU’s entire capacity. They are the world’s biggest energy consumer as it is. They are building 148GW plants or are about to, the Global Energy Monitor reported.

The EU has 149GW.

China is offsetting all the cuts made by the rest of the world. China is swamping all global progress.

BUT OBAMA CHEERED THEIR EFFORTS

But…but…how can this be? We heard the USA is the world’s enemy and China is doing its fair share.

When Barack Obama agreed to the Paris Accord, he said China was signing on to do something by 2030, and that, allegedly, was a good thing!

India said they would do something when they become one of the “rich” nations. Meanwhile, the deal called for “rich” nations to transfer their wealth to “poor” nations run by assorted dictators.

That would be the USA doing the transferring.

President Xi Jinping promised that carbon dioxide emissions from China’s rapidly developing economy will start falling from around 2030. Delegates said China had also reasserted demands that developed nations do far more to curb greenhouse gas emissions, mostly the result of burning coal, gas and oil.

The gall!

India, China, and Saudi Arabia were happy with the agreement, unsurprisingly. “We’re happy with the agreement. We think it is balanced and we feel they’ve taken into account our interests,” Gurdial Singh Nijar said on behalf of the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) grouping of two dozen odd countries.

China was building one coal-fired power plant every 7 to 10 days in 2015, while Japan planned to build 43 coal-fired power projects to replace its shuttered nuclear units while the U.S. was shuttering plants and harming our economy. India is adding 2.5 times as much coal capacity as the U.S. was closing.

The U.S. is made into suckers when Democrats are in power.

It’s not surprising that the last global warming summit in Madrid was a complete failure since the U.S. was absent. They were counting on our money.