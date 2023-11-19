China’s Building a 15-Minute City for 4M with Cameras, Social Credits, CBDCs

Maoist China is quickly rising as the most formidable superpower in the world and could eventually become the only superpower in the world. They are quickly consolidating power in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and South America. They are active here in the United States. They have total control of their own people and planned out their first 15-minute city, which will be able to accommodate four million people.

The more the globalists form global organizations, the easier it will be for them to take them over. Just one caveat people might want to consider. Maoist China is already extremely influential in the World Health Organization, the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, and most of the remaining globalist organizations that have multiplied exponentially since the 1980s.

Xiongan City is considered one of the world’s largest construction sites. On the site is the largest 15-minute city. The UN and the World Economic Forum want to see this worldwide.

The Xiongan City plan is to relocate four million people from Beijing to Xiongan, both voluntarily and coercively. Every lamppost will reportedly include facial recognition.

Xiongan City in China. A 15 minute city for 4 million people being design to control 100% of their movement. With a social credit score and central bank digital currency, China can monitor everything. Are you ready for this in Europe and the USA? pic.twitter.com/JNGyXOHVno — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 19, 2023

The CCTV cameras are everywhere. China has over half of the world’s total surveillance cameras, and they are all connected to a single system called Skynet.

Also, China is integrating Central Bank Digital Currency into its Social Credit Scoring System. To buy food or drinks from vending machines, you must have a social credit score of at least 550, which is required by the Chinese digital wallet app Wechat or Alipay. Without that, you can’t buy a thing.

China is integrating Central Bank Digital Currency into its Social Credit Scoring System. To buy food or drinks from vending machines, you have to have a sufficient social credit score of 550, which is required by Chinese digital wallet app Wechat or Alipay If your score is… pic.twitter.com/BYSyns9o1P — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 19, 2023

But don’t worry, they’re not dictators.

Related