Chinese Communists congratulate Biden, set up a backchannel

Secretary Pompeo: Trump administration “not finished” dealing with the “Marxist-Leninist monster” regime.

The Associated Press reported Beijing congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“We respect the choice of the American people,” said a foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin. “We congratulate Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris.”

The only problem with that is the election isn’t yet decided.

The Communist regime has reportedly opened a “backchannel” with the Biden-Harris team. Beijing wants a ‘reset’ on President Donald Trump’s America First policy, which sought to bring back manufacturing jobs and cut bilateral trade deficit, Chinese news reports say.

They have their man in Joe Biden. He will sell out the American worker in a New York minute.

Hong Kong daily South China Morning Post, a propaganda outlet for the CCP, reported the backdoor diplomacy. China wants to “reset their stormy relationship.”

In other words, they want to keep robbing us of our wealth and resources.

Several people closely associated with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had recently contacted China. They talked to Chinese think tanks about resetting the relationship between the world’s two biggest economies.

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters that the Trump administration was “not finished yet” dealing with the Chinese Communist Party. He called the regime in Beijing a “Marxist-Leninist monster” whose rule is “authoritarian, brutish and antithetical to human freedom.”

Remember when Democrats flipped out because Trump’s team tried to talk with North Korea? A backchannel was a crime then. Arrest senile Joe for violating The Logan Act.

Democrats love their vicious communist dictators in China, Iran, Cuba, and the UN.