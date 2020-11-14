Tolerant, unifying Jake Tapper of CNN

President Trump has every right to pursue very legitimate cases of voter fraud, but Jake Tapper is trying to deprive President Trump of even that right.

Tapper is the fake journalist and vicious leftist activist who attacked President Trump, other Republicans, and Trump supporters 24/7 on his Twitter feed for four years. His nightly show was a deranged effort to destroy President Trump.

He pushed hoaxes over Russia, Ukraine, impeachment. Tapper was obsessed with the Billy Bush tape. It was nonstop abuse, and never once did his conscience bother him.

This is one of your tolerant, unifying Democrats—what a sarcastic, manipulative individual.

He wrote on Twitter, “I truly sympathize with those dealing with losing — it’s not easy — but at a certain point one has to think not only about what’s best for the nation (peaceful transfer of power) but how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity.”

This is after he joined the Resistance and insisted Hillary should have won. He can keep his phony sympathy.

