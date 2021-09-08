Haqqani to vet people State Dept deliberately BLOCKED from fleeing

















Combat veteran and war reporter Michael Yon reported that U.S. citizens, at the Kabul airport gates, who could have been evacuated, were deliberately left behind in Afghanistan by the U.S. military and Department of State. Dr. Lawrence Sellin has corroborated the deeply troubling story followed by RT. Not only did the Biden State Department leave them stranded deliberately, but they are also continuing to leave them behind as six planes sit on the tarmac. The worst global terrorist among the Taliban will now vet them.

Lara Logan reported in a tweet that the new head of the Interior, Sirajuddin Haqqani, a global terrorist, will personally screen every Afghan currently attempting to leave Afghanistan.

URGENT BREAKING NEWS: ACC TO FIRST-HAND US SOURCE – KNOWN TERRORIST LEADER SIRAJ HAQQANI WILL “VET” US MANIFESTS OF MOST VULNERABLE, HIGH RISK AFGHANS FLEEING FOR THEIR LIVES – HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF: SCHINDLER’S LIST TO THE NAZIS, Logan tweeted.

How is this anything but a war crime? It’s so much worse than anything imagined even a week ago.

THIS IS HOW IT WENT DOWN

Early this week, the Taliban held Americans hostage and refused to allow flights to take off from Mazar-i-Sharif airport. That was because of the White House and the State Department.

Over 100 Americans and 1500 Afghan Christians were on the rescue planes, ready to take off. The State Department ordered them to stop. They refused to approve the flights’ manifest and clear the flights’ destination.

The passengers were then forced to get off the planes and go back into the airport. THEN and ONL THEN did the Taliban recognize the fact that these were people hoping to escape. THEN they decided they wanted payment. The $90 billion in weaponry and vehicles and planes was not enough.

The entire hostage situation was caused by the STATE DEPARTMENT. The State Department abandoned them and then once again left them to die.

It is believed there are hundreds of Americans and thousands of Afghan allies and Christians are facing death.

DIVE DEEPER

EARLIER THIS WEEK

According to Yon, the fighters from Taliban special operations unit Badri 313 guarding the airfield said that they would let the Americans through the gates if the US military came to pick them up, or at least phone over to give an order to let them through.

Yon called his contacts.

“But the military simply wouldn’t let them through. Of course, the military was blaming it on the Department of State,” he said, adding that at the time the government was telling the public that any Americans who didn’t get through had not made it to the airport.

We still had time to get them on… but the US military wasn’t letting even civilian Americans with passports… on the base,” Yon said. The media had also been ejected from the airport, so there was no one left to record what was going on, he added.

One unnamed US army colonel with knowledge of the evacuation process, who exchanged messages with Yon, was especially frustrated by the chaotic situation.

In one screenshot shared by Yon, the colonel wrote: “Yes, we are f**king abandoning American citizens.”

FOX CONFIRMS

The State Department refused to grant official approval for private evacuation flights from Afghanistan to land in third countries, even though the department conceded that official authorization would likely be needed for planes to land in those nations, an email reviewed by Fox News shows.

Furthermore, the State Department explicitly stated that charter flights, even those containing American citizens, would not be allowed to land at Defense Department (DOD) airbases. U.S. officials have pointed to possible security threats from landing charter planes at military bases. They said they lack the resources on the ground to fully verify flight manifests. Meanwhile, they let hundreds of thousands fly in already.

Bill HR 5071 would force Biden to help the stranded Americans and you could call Congress to tell them to vote for it.

GO TO ABOUT 13:00 ONE FORMER US WORKER WHO SAID HE WAS ABANDONED

