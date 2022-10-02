Chinese Communists Open Police Stations Worldwide, One in NYC

The Fuzhou Public Security Bureau (PSB) of China has established more than 50 police “service stations” across five continents, including the US and at least three in the Greater Toronto Area, according to a list shared by Chinese media.

Allegedly, they are to protect citizens abroad, but they can also keep track of them, monitor them, and threaten and abuse them. Additionally, what about spying?

Who wants China’s PSB police stations in the US?

They say they go as far as “persuading” alleged criminals to return to China to face justice, according to new research by Safeguard Defenders, a European NGO.

China has opened dozens of “overseas police service stations” around the globe. They have one PSB office in New York City and three in Toronto.

New York City is the right place to get in the door with the weak leadership in the city.

“These operations eschew official bilateral police and judicial cooperation and violate the international rule of law, and may violate the territorial integrity in third countries involved in setting up a parallel policing mechanism using illegal methods,” reads a report by Safeguard Defenders, a human rights watchdog, released earlier this month.

The report, titled “110 Overseas: Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild,” details China’s extensive efforts to combat “fraud” by its citizens living overseas, in part by opening several police stations on five continents that have assisted Chinese authorities in “carrying out policing operations on foreign soil.”

Safeguard Defenders said official documents show that from April 2021 to July 2022, more than 230,000 people were brought back to China in this fashion. Relatives back home are often enlisted in the process, with reports detailing the use of heavy-handed punishments if the accused don’t comply, such as denying children the right to go to school or demolishing houses built with allegedly dirty money.

Europe is home to most PSB stations, with locations spread across the continent in places such as London, Amsterdam, Prague, Budapest, Athens, Paris, Madrid, and Frankfurt.

According to the report, the main criminal activities monitored by the CCP surrogates are fraud and telecommunications fraud.

Maoists don’t strike me as people overly concerned about their people.

Typically the methods used to ensure a citizen returns involve intimidating and imprisoning a criminal target’s family or having CCP proxies threaten the target online or in person and get them to “voluntarily” return.

This shouldn’t be allowed in this country.

EXAMPLES

According to the report, a Chinese woman running a restaurant in Cambodia was contacted by authorities to return to China in March. The woman said she was not committing fraud and was doing business in the country.

Chinese officials then warned her in May that she would be put on a telecom suspect list and that they would cut water and power to her mother’s home if she didn’t return. Her mother’s home was later spray-painted with the words, “House of Telecom Fraud.”

The report also cites Chinese media reports where other fraud suspects had relatives’ homes spray-painted with shameful messages and their power supply cut off.

The report says the tactics “deprives [Chinese nationals] of the right to be considered innocent until proven otherwise and the right to a fair trial, and also institutes a far-reaching ‘guilt by association’ paradigm.”

Allowing this type of anti-American behavior on our soil is very dangerous and disgraceful. Having a mayor like Eric Adams guarantees they can run amok in NYC. Where is Homeland Security?

Related