Desperate Dems Say Crime Wave Has Nothing to Do with Them

We can only assume Tiffany Cross knows the truth. Democrats are getting desperate. There is no self-reflection, no efforts to backtrack, and no attempt to admit the truth. The crime wave is real, taking place in Democrat cities with no Republicans in leadership. The open borders are strictly Biden’s doing.

The crime wave began under Joe Biden’s open borders and hate cops mantras.

In case you thought leftists had even the slightest grip on reality, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross just claimed – with a straight face – that the “spike in homicides” has “nothing to do with Democratic policies.” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/bzv8iOLdct — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) October 1, 2022

In New York, bail reform means prisoners who commit even violent crimes are let out of jail within hours. Many times they are disturbed, but they also have long criminal records.

Such was the case with a beloved EMT who did nothing except try to save people. A criminal came up to her and stabbed her 19 times for no reason while she was on duty. He wasn’t too disturbed to run and hide out.

TRAGIC. World Trade Center first responder stabbed to death in New York City. Crime is out of control in this country. pic.twitter.com/kBzGfOxlte — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 30, 2022

A man was fatally stabbed in the neck while riding the subway in New York City on Friday night, according to police.

On September 20, Elizabeth Gomes, 33, was savagely beaten by a homeless man at Howard Beach-JFK Airport station. Police have since charged ex-convict Waheed Foster, 41, for his alleged role in the brutal assault. The woman may lose her eye as a result of the beating.

On that same day, an MTA conductor was assaulted in the face by a man in his 40s while working at a Bronx subway station.

On September 1, a 21-year-old female tourist was raped by a male at an unknown station after they met in Times Square at around 3:00 a.m. and rode the train across the city.

The Democrat-controlled city is currently under a massive crime wave as violent incidences are up by 33.4 percent since last year. While reported murders are down by 11.8 percent, transit crime has surged by 43.3 percent.

Drugs Are Partly Responsible

Drugs are flooding across our open borders. Lax law enforcement is worsening the situation. The Philadelphia DA, Larry Krasner, is pro-criminal and doesn’t enforce most drug laws. Philadelphia’s Kensington section is particularly horrific.

If you like what you see, vote Democrat. By all means, vote for people like John Fetterman, who wants to release prisoners, even murderers, immediately, so they can live their lives as he put it.

Other cities like Chicago and New Orleans are just as bad or worse. They’re all Democrat-controlled.

Watch:

