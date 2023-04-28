Chinese Cyber Threat Is Much Worse Than You Knew

At Thursday’s House Appropriations Committee hearing, FBI Director Christopher Wray reiterated that “the scale of the Chinese cyber threat is unparalleled” and that “they’ve got a bigger hacking program than every other major nation combined.”

Mr. Wray said that if he took all his IT resource people and assigned them to typical IT jobs like anti-hacking, security, etc., they would be outnumbered 50 to one by the Chinese.

We should spend money building up these defenses instead of freebies for loafers programs.

Wray said they need the 702, but then he should stop spying on Americans. He wouldn’t answer any questions about the spying on US citizens and said it needed a legislative fix.

Wray also addressed the Chinese Communist police station taken down in New York:

Full testimony:

