Chinese Posed as Texans Online to Damage Rare Earth Mining Firm

Chinese communists posed as local Texans online to target a rare earth producer. It was a very sophisticated disinformation operation. The targeted company is building a rare earth minerals facility in Texas for the Pentagon.

The cybersecurity company, Mandiant, disclosed the campaign on Tuesday. It said Chinese actors used social media in a bid to discredit Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., an Australian company, and other rare earth mining firms to undermine the critical supply chain for the elements.

The Maoists want to dominate the rare earth minerals throughout the world. In fact, they want to control the world.

Mandiant investigators identified what they said were Chinese agents posing online as concerned local Texans who opposed Lynas’ planned construction of a rare earth processing plant there.

They set up fake Twitter accounts claiming the Texas plant could cause irreversible environmental damage. They obviously know our environmental revolutionaries will jump right on that.

This is not the time for the US to be overtaken by Democrat WOKEs, but we are.

The fake accounts also stated that the plant would expose residents to radioactive contamination and health risks, including cancer, genetic mutations, and deformities in newborns.

The campaign on Facebook was even more sophisticated.

In a March Facebook post cited by Mandiant, a user named “Cox Teri” commented in an existing group as a concerned environmentalist. “LYNAS dumps toxic and radioactive waste, radioactive waste that affects lives, livelihoods, the environment and health of future generations.”

The code name Mandiant gave the disinformation operation is “Dragonbridge.”

It didn’t get much of a response online but it does show how far the Chinese Communists will go. They are infiltrating every area of American life.

