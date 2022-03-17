Ukraine Rejects Peace: No Neutrality and Wants Protection from International Forces

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators thought tentative progress was made in peace talks and were inching towards a deal that would force Kyiv to renounce its NATO ambitions. Then, today, Ukraine rejected the deal.

The Russian deal demands a guarantee of neutrality.

Additionally, Russia said Ukraine can keep its armed forces but not allow foreign bases. They want NATO trainers and weapons removed, and implementation of Minsk 2. Russia also wants Crimea recognized and Donetsk and Luhansk recognized as independent.

In exchange, all troops will be withdrawn from the territory they won since Feb. 24.

UKRAINE NIXED THE DEAL AS THEY TRY TO GET NATO INTO THE WAR

Ukraine reportedly rejected the deal. According to The Daily Mail, they demanded guarantees that international forces will “prevent attacks”. Kyiv’s negotiators also rejected a proposal for Ukraine to be neutral, like Sweden.

Those are the two things Russians mainly disagree with.

Ukraine and war hawks in the US want to go to war over this conflict. This is not our fight. This would be a good time for the US to tell Zelensky to make the deal.

Summing up peace talks from the Russian side, one senior official told Reuters that there is “a small chance of a peaceful resolution.” He added, “Something will be decided in the next three days to a week.”

Russia offered a peace deal last week as well:

