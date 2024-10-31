Jewish Man Kicked Out of an Arab Cafe in Oakland California

An Arab cafe owner kicked a Jewish man with his young son out of his establishment because he wore a cap with a Jewish star on it.

It’s unAmerican and illegal. It reminds me of Jim Crow laws when white people refused to serve black people.

“Jonathan Hirsch said he didn’t know he was walking into trouble when he stopped by the Jerusalem Coffee House in Oakland on the afternoon of Oct. 26.

Hirsch, who lives in Oakland, said he was looking for a latte after he and his 5-year-old son grabbed hot dogs at a stand across the street. He’d paid for his order and was playing chess with his son when a man, who he later learned was Abdulrahim Harara, the shop’s co-founder, accosted him.

Hirsch provided J. with a video that showed Harara approaching Hirsch, who was wearing a blue baseball cap embossed with a white Jewish star. Hirsch said the cap is a piece of New York baseball memorabilia.

“Are you a Zionist?” Harara demanded.

“I’m going to call the police if you don’t leave,” he also said. ”