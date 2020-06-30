CHOPean security might have killed one boy, injured the other, a 14-year-old

The 4th shooting in CHOP in the early hours of Monday morning ended in the shooting of a 16-year-old Black male, who was killed, and a 14-year-old Black boy, who is in critical condition. It appears CHAZ/CHOP ‘security’ might have been responsible if reporter Jack Posobiec is correct. You can watch his video on periscope.

SELF-APPOINTED SECURITY MIGHT HAVE SHOT UP THE BOYS

This needs to end right away, but Mayor Jenny just won’t use the police. But she will allow CHOP to have their own ‘police’ who act wantonly.

BREAKING: CHAZ Security Reportedly Involved in Death of Black Teenager https://t.co/vmoFToWUEl — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 29, 2020

THE STORY

The pair were driving a car that appeared to ram the barriers surrounding the Capitol Hill Organized/Occupied Protest zone in the early hours of Monday morning before a fatal shootout.

Armed protesters defending the occupied area claim the teens opened fire first from a car, and that they returned fire in self-defense. Police say the crime scene has been tampered with and it’s hard to determine what happened. There is no cooperation from the inhabitants.

CW: gun violence #seattleprotests #seattleprotestcomms #chopcomms Jeep comes WB from 11th/Pike turns NB onto 12th from 12th/Pike, crashes into a barricade halfway between Pike and Pine. Lots of shots fired. People in jeep hit with return fire pic.twitter.com/wfpV7GDp7M — Subpixel Alchemist (@MarcusKulik) June 29, 2020