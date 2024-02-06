Chris Christie Might Run for President as a Third Party Candidate

Chris Christie might resume his presidential campaign as a third-party candidate. The bloated RINO is certainly no Republican. His campaign was solely based on trashing Donald Trump.

He’s first going to discuss a third-party run with his wife before he decides.

Like Nikki Haley, he has no path to winning, but for some reason, he appears to want Joe Biden to win, as does Nikki Haley.

Christie maintained that “No Labels” candidates could see a clear path to winning the 2024 presidential election. He also said that third-party candidates have “favorable chances of creating meaningful change.”

Christie continued, explaining that during his quest for the Republican nomination, his main source of frustration was the reluctance of other GOP contenders to remove former President Donald Trump.

“We have so many people in our party who complain about Donald Trump, but none of them are willing to do the hard work that needs to be done to rid our party and our country of him,” he said.

HE PREDICTS DONALD TRUMP WILL BE A CONVICTED FELON

He vowed not to vote for Trump in the general election and predicted that the 45th president would accept the Republican nomination “as a convicted felon” in July.

“If the Senate had done its job in January of 2021 and convicted him, which, I believe he’ll be convicted by a jury of his peers for that conduct … my guess is that he will be – more likely than not – a convicted felon when he gets up on the stage at the nominating convention,” Christie stated.

“What it says to the largest debate audience we were ever going to have during the primary is his conduct is normal,” Christie explained. “Six of these eight candidates who were running against him say it’s okay, so how do you expect voters to think it’s not okay?”

He regrets having supported Donald Trump. Christie is a hate-filled, vengeful man.

