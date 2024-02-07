GOP Fails to Impeach Mayorkas After Refusing to Secure the Border

The GOP-led House failed to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Mayorkas not only refuses to secure the border, but he lies about it continually.

It’s a colossal embarrassment for Republican leaders, who pushed the issue for political reasons despite legal scholars disputing the GOP case.

It failed 214 to 216, with four Republicans opposing booting the man who is destroying the country by refusing to control our borders.

The GOP could only lose two votes.

The high-profile defeat solidified Tuesday night, as Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) joined other known Republican “no” votes, and Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) was the only member absent. Rep. Ted Buck (RCO) and Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) didn’t vote for impeachment.

A fourth Republican, Rep. Blake Moore (R-Utah), the vice chair of the GOP conference, then flipped his vote to “no” seconds before the vote closed, a procedural move that allows the conference to bring the legislation back to the floor at a later date.

Ted Buck called it a policy disagreement. Since when is endangering Americans a policy disagreement? They impeached Donald Trump for nothing, but they won’t impeach the man who is allowing the entire world to come into the United States unvetted. We know many are terrorists, communists, criminals, and probably spies.

If they won’t impeach Mayorkas, they won’t impeach anyone. Maybe they’d impeach a serial killer. They sure got rid of conservative Rep. Santos fast. I still don’t know what he did that was criminal.

