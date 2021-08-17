Chris Cuomo mentions his brother’s scandal on-air

















Chris Cuomo came back from vacation to comment on his brother’s situation. On Monday night, he broke his on-air silence about his brother’s sexual harassment scandal and subsequent resignation. He claims network rules prevented him from covering the groundbreaking news.

“I never covered my brother’s troubles because I obviously have conflict, and there are rules at CNN about that,” Cuomo said at the end of his 9 p.m. show.

“My position has never changed. I never misled anyone about the information I was delivering or not delivering on this program.”

“It was a unique situation being a brother to a politician in a scandal and being part of the media. I tried to do the right thing, and I just want you-all to know that,” Cuomo declared.

